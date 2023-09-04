0
Monday 4 September 2023 - 09:33

Story Code : 1079874
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
While America is trying to provide financial resources to terrorist groups by controlling the oil wells in eastern Syria, the Syrian people are now facing many problems in the field of fuel supply, said Eid al-Hilali. 
 
Al-Hilali, a member of the Fatah coalition of Iraq, emphasized in an interview with Al-Malouma news site on Sunday, that American forces have been trying to steal the oil extracted from the wells of this region since their presence in the region east of the Euphrates in Syria.
 
The Iraqi lawmaker added that the American side is working on plans aimed at investing in Syrian oil in order to finance terrorist outfits that it has created in the region.
 
The Fatah coalition member stated that the US is not wasting money from its budget, but is trying to find other ways to finance terrorist outfits, which it is doing now by using Syrian oil.
