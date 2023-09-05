0
Tuesday 5 September 2023 - 01:12

Poll: Biden Faces Uphill Battle with Voters on Economy

Poll: Biden Faces Uphill Battle with Voters on Economy
The poll, taken between August 24-30, found that 37 percent of registered voters “somewhat” or “strongly” approve of Biden’s “handling” of the economy. A majority of the same group, 59 percent, said they disapprove of the president’s approach to the economy, The Hill reported.
 
Despite critics, the president has touted his economy. On Friday, when discussing the August jobs report, he said the US “is now in one of the strongest job-creating periods in our history.”
 
“It wasn’t that long ago that America was losing jobs,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.
 
“In fact, my predecessor was one of only two presidents in history who entered his presidency and left with fewer jobs than when he entered,” he added. 
 
Other findings in the poll found voters also having a sour opinion of the president’s “handling” of “inflation and rising costs”.
 
Sixty-three percent of the respondents said they “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove of Biden’s record on inflation and climbing prices. 
 
The larger WSJ poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters, but the results listed above come from 750 voters, with a margin of error of 3.6 percent.
