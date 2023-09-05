Iran: JCPOA Status Quo Result of US, E3 Miscalculations

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani lashed out at Washington and its Europeans allies for missing a chance to save the 2015 nuclear deal by pinning hope on the deadly unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He stressed it was the US side that rejected the draft agreement that EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell had proposed on the revival of the 2015 deal.

"They made a mistake by taking into account the Iran's riots as well as the developments in Ukraine, missing an important opportunity to conclude the negotiations," the spokesperson added.

“They showed once again that they do not have the true will necessary for the parties to return to the JCPOA and fulfill their obligations,” the senior official lamented.

Tehran and certain Western nations have been engaged in a diplomatic row over their meddlesome stance on recent unrest Iran.

Protests erupted in several cities across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini who fainted at a police station in mid-September and days later was pronounced dead at a hospital. The demonstrations soon turned violent.

Iranian officials blame Western countries for orchestrating the riots to destabilize the country.

The unrest has claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing acts of terror and sabotage across the country. Iran's Interior Ministry has confirmed the enemy waged a hybrid war against the country to weaken national solidarity and hinder the country's progress, stressing that some 200 people lost their lives in the riots sparked by separatist and terrorist groups.

The US, the UK and the EU have imposed a slew of sanctions against Iranian individuals and legal entities since the September death in police custody of an Iranian woman. Iran has returned the adversarial measures and meddlesome statements with sanctions against European, American and British officials and institutions.

Iran stresses it has not quit the negotiating table with the world powers, but will not put all its eggs in the negotiation basket and will not wait for the United States to return to its commitments under the 2015 accord. Iranian officials stress Tehran has maintained its constructive aproach towards a good, strong and lasting agreement on the revival of the accord and arriving at a deal requires the US pragmatic attitude.

Tehran says it will not be able to trust Washington as long as President Joe Biden continues the wrong policy of maximum pressure and sanctions practiced by Donald Trump against Iran. Iranian officials say the Biden administration has yet done nothing but hollow promises to lift sanctions against Tehran. They blast the US addiction to sanctions, and slammed the POTUS for continuing his predecessor's policy on Iran.

In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.

Iranian officials say the ball is in the US' court, and the Biden administration should assure Tehran that it will not repeat Trump's past mistakes.

Diplomats have also criticized Washington for raising excessive demands from Tehran during the nuclear talks, and blocking efforts to reach an agreement on the JCPOA. They emphasized that the US should lift unilateral sanctions, and assure Iran that it will not repeat its past mistakes.

Iran has cautioned the United States that the window of opportunity for an agreement on reviving the nuclear deal will not remain open forever, urging Washington to adopt a constructive measures to salvage the accord.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Kana'ani said that "the September document" regarding the talks aimed at salvaging the 2015 agreement is not a new document but the outcome of previous rounds of negotiations between Iran and the remaining parties to the accord, officilly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).