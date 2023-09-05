Iran-Saudi Cooperation to Curb Foreign Interference: Raisi

Islam Times - Describing Iran and Saudi Arabia as two influential states in the region and the Islamic world, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said their interaction would block the way for foreign interference.

Reaffirming Iran’s push for the promotion of relations with neighbors, the president stressed the need to take advantage of the existing capacities to broaden ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

He also described Iran and Saudi Arabia as two influential countries in the region and the Muslim world.

“The cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and increased cooperation among the regional countries on bilateral and multilateral aspects as well as over the Islamic world’s issues at the governmental and popular levels will elevate the standing of regional countries in the regional and global equations and restrict the possibility of foreign interference,” Raisi added.

Back in June, the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia reopened at an official ceremony after seven years of closure.

After days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months after seven years of estrangement.

The two regional heavyweights have underscored the need to respect each other’s national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

Iran’s new ambassador to Riyadh met with Raisi on Monday before starting his diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia.