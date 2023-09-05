US Plotting to Resurrect Daesh in Syria after Defeat, MP Warns

Islam Times - A Syrian member of parliament warned that the US is working on a scheme to set free thousands of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists incarcerated in US-run detention centers in the Arab country.

“Anytime that the United States finds itself bogged down and losing ground, it releases Daesh terrorists and members of other terror groups from its prisons and spreads them across Syria in order to generate tensions,” Thaljah, a member of the People’s Assembly of Syria, said on Sunday evening.

She noted that the scenario of letting the terrorists go serves as a pretext to re-occupy Syrian territories and loot the Arab nation’s natural resources, Press TV reported.

The Syrian legislator added that the American military needs to keep its forces in Syria, and the plot helps it prolong its presence on Syrian soil with the purported claims of combating terrorism.

Moghaith Ibrahim, another Syrian lawmaker, also attributed the upsurge in the economic and social problems in Syria to the presence of American occupation forces in his country, noting that US military convoys continue to plunder Syria’s resources.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains that the unauthorized US deployment is aimed at plundering the country’s rich mineral resources.

Last month, residents of a village in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, in coordination with government forces, blocked a US military convoy as it was attempting to pass through their community.

According to a report published by Syria’s official news agency SANA, the convoy of armored vehicles had to turn around and head back in the direction it came from after the locals of Hamu village intercepted and expelled it from the area on August 26.

The purpose of the plot is to resurrect the terrorist group, Joydah Mikhail Thaljah said.