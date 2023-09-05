0
Tuesday 5 September 2023 - 01:31

“Israel” Raids Jenin, Resistance Confronts the Undercover Force

Story Code : 1080000
According to local sources, the “Israeli” forces injured and arrested several people before withdrawing from the camp.
 
Residents confronted the forces and medical reports said four people were injured by army bullets, all of them lightly
 
The forces also arrested three Palestinians, two of whom were shot and injured, before leaving the area.
 
Reports from Jenin said an undercover “Israeli” army force entered the camp before it was discovered and attacked.
 
Immediately after, the occupation army sent in several military vehicles to extract the undercover unit and the arrested men.
