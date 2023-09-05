“Israel’s” Chaos: Netanyahu Calls for Deportation of Eritrean Refugee ‘Rioters’

Islam Times - A special “Israeli” ministerial committee convened Sunday in the wake of intense rioting between Eritrean groups on Tel Aviv’s streets over the weekend okayed widespread arrests, allowing police to use an administrative procedure that lowers the evidentiary bar for detention.

Some 30,000 migrants, mostly from Sudan and Eritrea, are thought to be in the Zionist entity, with many of them contending they are refugees from war and oppression.

Some 50 Eritrean nationals are being held following Saturday’s street fighting, with so-called “National Security: Minister Itamar Ben Gvir pushing for more “administrative” arrests.

Netanyahu, who chaired the ministerial meeting, said the government is “seeking strong steps against rioters, including immediate deportation of those who took part.”

The ministers also agreed to consider canceling work permits for migrants and to advance a new quasi-constitutional Basic Law on immigration.

The apartheid entity’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu argued that migration from African countries constituted “a real threat to ‘Israel’s’ character and future as a Jewish and ‘democratic state’.”