0
Tuesday 5 September 2023 - 01:42

Niger: Thousands Continue to Protest France’s Military Presence

Story Code : 1080007
Niger: Thousands Continue to Protest France’s Military Presence
Participants in the Sunday protest chanted, “Down with France! France get out,” repeating a demand put forward by the country's military rulers that overthrew former Paris-allied president, Mohamed Bazoum, and his government on July 26.
 
The protest followed similar demonstrations on Friday and Saturday in which thousands of people rallied near a French military base in Niger's capital to express their support for the military government and demand the immediate withdrawal of French troops and diplomats from the country.
 
On those occasions, the demonstrators gathered near the 101 Squadron airbase, chanting slogans such as “Down with imperialism,” “French soldiers, Niger is a sovereign country, leave!” and “Macron, Niger is not your property.”
 
On August 3, Niger’s new rulers announced the scrapping of military agreements with France, which has about 1,500 troops stationed in the country. Ever since, Nigeriens have been holding demonstrations in front of the military base housing the French forces, threatening to storm the facility if French troops do not leave.
 
Later in August, Niger’s military leaders also expelled French ambassador Sylvain Itte after withdrawing his diplomatic immunity. They said his presence constituted a threat to public order.
 
On Sunday, France once again tried to justify keeping its ambassador in place, with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna telling the Le Monde newspaper, “He is our representative to the legitimate authorities in Niger.”
 
Niger’s military rulers have also accused Paris of seeking to invade the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
Putin: Ukraine
Putin: Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has 'Failed'
5 September 2023
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
4 September 2023
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
4 September 2023
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
4 September 2023
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
4 September 2023
North Korea Stages
North Korea Stages 'Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack'
3 September 2023
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
3 September 2023
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
3 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
3 September 2023
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
2 September 2023
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023