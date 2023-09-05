Satanic Media in Lebanon Promotes Homosexuality to Strike Family Values

Islam Times - It was not enough for some media outlets in Lebanon to promote sectarian sedition, political disturbance, and security chaos. Thus, they insolently involved themselves in pervading the moral degeneration.

The Lebanese society is in its essence structured and based on the religious and moral system that protect the cultural and social values and reject all the imported corruption which targets all the world societies.

The Maronite Patriarch Beshara Al-Rahi had called on the Lebanese government to confirm the notion that homosexuality contradicts with the System of Creator and Creation and urged the authorities as well as the educational institutions to fight this scourge.

Assistant Inspector General of Dar Al-Fatwa Sheikh Hassan Al-Mereab said that love has been created by Holy God to be between man and woman in the framework of marriage, calling for boycotting Mtv Channel which has circulated the video.

Moreover, the video was faced by an outrageous interaction via the social media outlets as users blasted promoting homosexuality and all the aspects of moral corruption.

Finally, the Minister of Culture Mohammad Al-Mortada, who is leading the counterattack on the pervaded degeneration, indicated that the same criminal is promoting homosexuality, sedition and strife, concluding that the culprit is serving an Israeli agenda, reiterating that homosexuality will remain a crime.

A video showing two young men clasping their hands in an alleged sign of “love” has been circulated via the social media outlets in order to promote homosexuality and strike the family values flagrantly and insolently.