Syrian FM: Turkish Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations between Two Countries

Islam Times - The 50th extraordinary conference of Federation of Arab Communities in Latin America (FEARAB America) began Monday at Damascus University Amphitheater.

Syria stands by the good powers of the world, including the countries where you reside, to build a new world without colonialism and hegemony and without the plundering of the capabilities of the people, through a world based on multipolarity, justice, the UN Charter and the international law, Mikdad said.

He hoped that the work of the participants in the conference would focus on the future of this federation and the development of new mechanisms that allow it to develop its work and performance in harmony with the comprehensive vision and the extremely complex geopolitical reality.

The minister underlined that the Turkish occupation in northeastern Syria will end, and the Turkish withdrawal is the only way to restore relations between the two countries.

He stressed that the US occupation of northeastern Syria, its looting of wealth and its support for separatist terrorist groups will end thanks to the heroic struggle of people of Deir Ezzor and Hasaka, side by side with the Syrian Arab Army.

Mikdad assured that Damascus is making great efforts to establish the best relations with Latin American countries, but the economic sanctions imposed on Syria and some of these countries impede this.

Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan welcomed the participants in the conference , affirming that Damascus has been always a true defender of the causes of the Arab nation and a symbol of dignity and pride.

“We highly appreciate the FEARAB’ stances on the crucial issues of the Arab nation and its firm principled stance in support of Syria to face destructive policies of US administration and the crisis against the country,” Sousan added.

Speaking at the conference, Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mikdad considered that this conference constitutes an essential lever of national efforts with the countries where expatriates reside, in addition to being a bridge to enhance communication with the aim of explaining that What is happening in Syria is the opposite of what the Western media promotes.