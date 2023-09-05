Putin Praises Pace of Development of Russia-Turkey Relations

Islam Times - Trade turnover between Moscow and Ankara increased by 86% last year, this year the positive trend continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This trend, according to Putin, “is not as strong as it was last year, but it is still positive.” “In addition, relations are becoming more diverse. These aren’t just the conventional areas of our cooperation, such as agriculture and energy. However, other areas are developing as well, which makes me very happy,” the Russian president said.

Putin also noted that he plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Syria, as well as a grain deal, with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “There are many other bilateral and international issues, which, of course, will be in the center of attention today,” Putin believes.

