Israeli Weightlifters to Compete at World Championships in Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - An Israeli delegation will compete in the World Weightlifting Championships in the Saudi capital of Riyadh from Sept. 4-17, Zionist Kan News reported Sunday.

“It’s unusual and the truth is that it makes us very happy that we even have this opportunity. In the end, it’s a victory over politics,” said Litvinov.

The Israelis are also expected to compete in December in Doha, Qatar, another country with no official ties with the occupation entity.

In July, a team of Israelis competed in Saudi Arabia in the annual FIFAe World Cup, which sees entrants play in the latest version of the immensely popular soccer video game.

The Zionist participation in the events in the kingdom comes amid U.S.-brokered talks to forge a normalization agreement between the Israeli occupation entity and Saudi.

David Litvinov, Artur Mugurdumov, Nicole Rubanovich and Celia Gold are reportedly participating in the event.