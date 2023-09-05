South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM

Islam Times - South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin says that efforts are ongoing by Seoul to transfer frozen Iranian funds in the country.

Park told Amir-Abdollahian that involved countries were in close communications to resolve the issue, the Reuters cited the top Korean diplomat as saying.

Park and the Iranian foreign minister agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Since 2019, the US blocked about $7 billion of Iranian funds under a sanctions act.

On August 12, Mohammed Reza Farzin, the governor of Iran’s Central Bank, said that all Iranian assets in south Korea were unblocked and Tehran can use them for trade transfers.

A day after, Korean media reported that Iranian assets were transferred to Switzerland to be changed into dollar and then transfered to Iran.

The comments followed a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday.