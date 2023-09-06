DM: All Western Arms Embargos on Iran to Be Lifted within Weeks

Islam Times - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said that all the weapon sanctions on Tehran will be lifted in October, adding that his country is ready to establish and expand military relations with all independent and allied states.

He announced Iran's readiness to enhance its defense and strategic ties with all independent countries, especially with Muslim and regional nations.

“The defense industries of Iran have reached a level of maturity and prosperity that can be a point of convergence and connection for defense, technical and technological ties with independent and neighboring states,” the minister wrote.

The military official added one of the most important missions of his ministry is “producing power and security” through the development of the capacities and capabilities in the defense industry, and focusing on the design and manufacture of Iran’s weapons requirements.

“The defense ministry designs and manufactures all kinds of equipment and arms needed by the country's Armed Forces in the air, sea and land fields, and all kinds of ballistic and cruise missiles, all kinds of drones, surface and subsurface vessels, cyber equipment, … by relying on local knowledge and technologies,” Ashtiani affirmed.

He went on to say that the weapons and equipment of the Iranian defense industry have proven their effectiveness and decisiveness in the battle scenes, especially in the fight against terrorism, and many countries are seeking to develop their defense relations with Tehran.

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.

Brig. Gen. Ashtiani, in an article published in the Arabic-language Al-Vefagh on Tuesday, stressed that all Western weapons sanctions on Tehran will be expired in the coming weeks.