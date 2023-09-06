0
Wednesday 6 September 2023 - 02:29

German Still Looking Like 'Sick Man of Europe' as Fall in Exports Fuels Fears of Recession

Story Code : 1080184
German Still Looking Like
In a bleak report on Sunday, the federal statistics office said exports fell 0.9 percent in July as global demand continued to falter, This Is Money reported.
 
The figures underlined the crisis facing the German economy, which has for decades been powered by sales of its goods to countries around the world.
 
"Trade is no longer the strong resilient growth driver of the German economy that it used to be, but rather a drag," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macroeconomics at ING.
 
"Supply chain frictions, a more fragmented global economy and China increasingly being able to produce goods it previously bought from Germany, are all factors weighing on the German export sector," Brzeski added.
 
German output declined in the final three months of last year and the first three months of this year – meaning it was in recession.
 
The economy stagnated in the second quarter but fears are mounting it will decline again in the current third quarter – leaving the country on the brink of another recession.
 
The International Monetary Fund believes it will be the only member of the Group of Seven advanced nations to shrink in 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
6 September 2023
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
5 September 2023
Putin: Ukraine
Putin: Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has 'Failed'
5 September 2023
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
4 September 2023
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
4 September 2023
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
4 September 2023
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
4 September 2023
North Korea Stages
North Korea Stages 'Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack'
3 September 2023
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
3 September 2023
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
3 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
3 September 2023
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
2 September 2023