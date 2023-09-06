0
Wednesday 6 September 2023 - 02:36

Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

"This evening, the First lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms," Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First lady, said in a statement Sunday night, ABC News reported.
 
Dr. Biden is expected to remain at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the rep’s statement noted.
 
Following Jill Biden's positive test, the US president took a COVID test on Monday evening and tested negative, his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
 
"The president will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," Jean-Pierre noted in the statement.
 
The American president is scheduled to depart the US on Thursday for a trip to India and Vietnam.
