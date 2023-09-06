Turkey to Inform United Nations on Talks between Erdogan, Putin in Sochi
Story Code : 1080189
"We should be expecting Turkey's contacts with the United Nations in the coming days regarding the package of proposals drafted in collaboration with the international organization on the resumption of the grain corridor," the source told TASS news agency on Tuesday.
"It will surely be contacts organized at the high level, given the nature of the initiatives and the level of discussions (between the leaders of Turkey and Russia)," the source added.