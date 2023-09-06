Sheikh Qassem Cites Three Positive Tracks Pertaining Lebanon’s Presidential Elections

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem cited three positive tracks which may lead to the presidential elections in Lebanon, mentioning the dialogue between the Resistance Party and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the parliamentary dialogue called for by House Speaker Nabih Berri, and the French initiative to hold a round-table talk among the various parties.

The concerned committees will start discussing the expanded administrative decentralization soon, his eminence said.

Sheikh Qassem wondered how some parties flagrantly announced preferring vacuum and havoc to electing president supported by Hezbollah, stressing that the Lebanese people will not accept vacuum in wait for their failed scheme.



Hezbollah Deputy Chief stressed that USA and its followers in Lebanon do not show concerns over the nations’ collapse, adding that the Americans, for the sake of ‘Israel’ have besieged the country and allowed the minimum aids in order to enable the Syrian refugees keep in Lebanon.



Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem said that the Arbaeen event in Iraq’s Karbala is getting shinier year after year, adding that Imam Hussein (A.S.) supporters will remain victorious, God willing.

Addressing an educational event in Beirut, Sheikh Qassem indicated that the dialogue between Hezbollah and FPM is progressing.