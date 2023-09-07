Worst Slump in UK Household Car Sales in A Year as Prices Squeeze Drivers

Islam Times - British Car sales to households suffered the sharpest slump in more than a year as high prices and borrowing costs squeeze drivers.

Experts say consumers had been put off in particular by the high cost of electric cars, as well as the cost of financing new car purchases which has shot up on the back of rising interest rates.

Broader car sales however were buoyed by so-called fleet buyers operating on behalf of companies, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, an industry body.

Fleets have made use of generous tax assistance in buying greener vehicles like battery-powered cars and took overall sales up 24pc to 85,657 cars sold, it said, as companies look to hit environmental targets.

Purchases of vehicles for company fleets means battery-powered cars made up fifth of total sales in the month, with the Tesla Model Y being the most popular all-electric choice.

Families, however, are being put off by the initial outlay for electric cars, which are typically thousands of pounds costlier than petrol and diesel versions.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car? magazine and website, stated many private motorists appear to be putting off new car purchases due to the current economic conditions, with fleet buyers accounting for an increasing proportion of registrations.

“This is particularly true for electric cars, with our website traffic showing that the popularity of these models is on the wane among private buyers due to concerns around the cost and availability of charging,” Huntingford added.

Stuart Masson, Editorial Director at The Car Expert, a car buying guide said consumer demand has fallen substantially, and August is not a one-off.

"The cost of living crisis and rising interest rates are ongoing concerns,” Masson stressed.

It comes as car makers have been slashing the price of electric cars in a bid to keep buyers interested.

Tesla has been cutting the price of its cars since the start of the year in an attempt to keep its share of the market and as it battles fierce price competition in China.

Meanwhile, domestic Chinese car makers like BYD and Great Wall are expected to start selling cheaper electric cars in the UK and Europe in the coming months.

BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett, overtook Tesla as the world’s top electric car maker including plug-in hybrids last year.

In the UK, easing petrol prices and stubbornly-high electricity prices have narrowed the advantage electric cars have over petrol ones in cost per mile, making their higher initial cost seem less attractive.

In the year to date, sales to private buyers have risen just 0.9pc compared to a 43pc rise to fleets.

The numbers can be volatile, with supply problems in the wake of the pandemic leading to surges and falls in sales month to month.

The number of cars sold to families and individuals dropped 8pc in August to 32,071, down from 34,891 the prior year – the biggest drop for 14 months and the worst August for more than a decade, The Telegraph reported.