Russia: US Intends to Keep Propping Up Ukraine No Matter What Cost

Islam Times - The United States is planning to keep backing Kiev in a state of war down to the last Ukrainian regardless of the cost, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on an unannounced visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kiev.

He added that this assistance will not be able to affect the course of the special military operation.

Blinken arrived in Kiev for an official visit earlier in the day, according Ukrainian media reports. The US broadcaster, in turn, reported, citing a senior US State Department official, that Blinken is expected to announce over $1 billion in further aid to Ukraine.

According to another UK media outlet, he seeks to discuss Kiev’s controversial counteroffensive and assess measures to improvise energy security.

Blinken is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and will reportedly spend two days there. The last time Blinken visited Kiev was a year ago, in September 2022. Back then, he held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

"We have repeatedly heard statements that they [Americans] intend to continue to help Kiev as much as necessary. In other words, they are going to continue to support Ukraine in a de-facto state of war and wage this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no money for it," Peskov told reporters, Sputnik reported.