Thursday 7 September 2023 - 00:37

Poll: Nealy Half of Republican-Aligned Voters ‘Seriously Concerned’ About Trump Charges

The poll published Tuesday found that 44 percent of Republican-aligned voters said they are “seriously concerned” Trump’s criminal charges will impact his ability to be elected in 2024 if chosen as the GOP nominee, while 56 percent were not seriously concerned.
 
When asked if Trump’s criminal charges will negatively affect his ability to serve another full term as president if reelected, 32 percent of GOP-aligned respondents expressed serious concern with 68 percent not concerned.
 
Asked if the former president’s current legal troubles will greatly affect his ability to be an effective president if elected to the position, 35 percent of Republican-aligned respondents expressed serious concern.
 
The poll also found that 13 percent of Republicans and independents who lean Republican said they think Trump should be disqualified from the presidency if charges he faces connected to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are true.
 
The poll comes as Trump along with 18 of his allies were indicted last month by a Georgia grand jury on charges tied to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
 
Trump, who announced his third presidential campaign last November, has been hit with three other indictments this year relating to to his business dealings, handling of classified documents and actions following the 2020 election.
 
Despite his legal woes, Trump is still the heavy favorite to win the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.
 
Just more than 50 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they are most likely to support Trump as their party’s top candidate, while Trump’s challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), received 18 percent of support, according to the poll.
