Iran: Israel Unable to Survive Collapse Through Normalization with Arabs

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani strongly denounced the opening of the Zionist regime’s embassy in Bahrain, and further cautioned that Tel Aviv won't escape crumble through normalizing its relations with Arab nations.

Condemning certain Muslim countries' normalization of their ties with Tel Aviv, Kana'ani stressed that such acts of detente cannot save the Zionist regime from its foreseeable grim fate.

"Acts of compromise by a handful of Muslim states in clasping the hands of criminal Zionists do not dent the Palestinian nation's steely determination to realize liberation of their land...," the spokesperson said.

He added such instances of detente do not serve to "save the [already] faltering Zionist regime from the certain threat of disintegration".

The top diplomat asserted that the normalizations have nothing to do with the will of these Muslim countries' nations.

He cited angry protests across Libya following the publication of news pointing to taking place of a recent secret meeting between the African country's former Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush and her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

The demonstrations, Kana'ani stressed, serve to represent "the depth of the regional peoples' hatred towards the usurping Zionist regime".

The spokesman concluded his remarks by calling any instance of normalization with Israel contrary to the principle of "political correctness" and Muslim countries' humanitarian, moral, and international responsibility to support the Palestinian nation's undeniable rights.

Back in 2020, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain signed United States-brokered agreements with Israel to normalize their relations with the Tel Aviv regime. Some other regional states, namely Sudan and Morocco, followed suit soon afterward.

Palestinian officials censured the deal between the Arab countries and Israel to establish normal diplomatic relations, describing the agreement as a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian nation”.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned about the serious threat posed to the West Asian region by Israel, and stressed that normalization of ties with Tel Aviv will not bring security and stability to the regional Arab states.

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has recently cautioned that Israel is seeking to normalize ties with Arab states to dash the Palestinian people's hopes of liberating their motherland, but meanwhile said that the Zionist regime's all-out efforts will be futile as the Muslim nations are the most serious opponents of the Abraham Accord.

He also stated that supporters of normalization with Israel have come to realize that standing against Tel Aviv is the sole way to stop the regime's aggression against the Palestinians, and added that the power of resistance groups has driven the Zionist regime closer to downfall.

He made the remarks on Tuesday a day after Israel officially opened its embassy in Manama, despite widespread outrage by Bahraini people against the move.