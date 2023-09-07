Senior Commander: Iran Not to Hesitate to Respond to Aggressors

Islam Times - Commander of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard praised the country's formidable deterrence power and the armed forces' combat preparedness, and warned enemies of Tehran's crushing and decisive response to any act of aggression.

“In the Iranian Air Defense Force, paying heed to training, research, scientific development and the skills of personnel are among the pivotal strategies,” Sabahifard stressed.

He pointed to the wide and diverse use of weapons in line with the multi-layered defense of the country’s air borders, saying, “The capabilities of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force have limited foreign forces in the region.”

Lauding the air defense force’s improving capabilities in operational systems and equipment, the commander stressed, “The defense power and combat readiness of the defense forces are being strengthened and improved round the clock."

"The air defense units take serious measures against any possible threat and will not hesitate in this regard,” he added.

Iran has in recent years made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and systems.

Iranian military officials have hailed the country’s major progress in stretching its air defense network, and stated Iran's forces are at the highest level of readiness to defend the country against any hostile action.

They underlined that the country's deterrence power has made the enemies more cautious in their moves, underscoring that all their interests and equipment are within range of Tehran's weapons. They warned Iran is capable of targeting the enemy’s vital and sensitive interests all over the place in case it has ill intentions. Officials assured that areas even far from the bordering regions are monitored by Iran's air defense units to confront any possible threat.

Sabahifard has announced the country's high military capabilities and deterrence power, and said that the country's air defense force is able to monitor even the slightest movements of enemies within the range of 3,000km.

“The Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken important measures in recent years to increase national security,” Brigadier General Sabahifard stated.

“Today, the Air Defense Force is equipped with detection and identification systems such as radars with a range of 3,000 kilometers, which is rare in the world," he noted.

“Now we have reached a point where we proudly announce that all the equipment and systems used in the Air Defense Force of the Islamic Iranian Army are made by genius Iranian youths and we do not use any foreign equipment,” the top commander added.

He warned the enemies any violation of Iranian airspace will be met with a ‘tough and destructive response’, adding the enemies could never imagine our deterrence power would reach this level.

“If the enemies could hit us, they would make the Islamic Republic of Iran’s airspace unsafe, whereas they never can, and this is due to the deterrence power of the armed forces and the existing military equipment,” Sabahifard stressed.

The top general made the remarks in a ceremony held in Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Academy in the capital Tehran on Tuesday, applauding the country's defense capabilities and its ability to employ cutting-edge military equipment.