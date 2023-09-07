Iran, Saudi Arabia Exchange Ambassadors After Détente

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia arrived in Riyadh and his counterpart landed in Tehran, cementing a restoration of relations between the two regional powers after a seven-year rupture.

Saudi Arabia's first ambassador to Iran since the resumption of diplomatic relations arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to start his new mission.

Upon his arrival in Tehran on Tuesday to take up his duties, Ambassador Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi stressed that Saudi Arabia’s leadership recognises the “importance of strengthening ties, increasing engagement … and taking the [relationship] to broader horizons”.

He added that Riyadh’s political outlook plan for 2030 calls for enhancing ties with Tehran.

The envoy further noted that enhanced collaboration would benefit both nations and consolidate trust between them.

“The two countries would foster cooperation within a strategic perspective that establishes the principles of good neighborliness, understanding, constructive and purposeful dialogue, and mutual respect,” Al-Anzi asserted.

As a result, the diplomatic missions of Iran and Saudi Arabia have been elevated to the ambassadorial level. Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran resumed operations last month. In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony.

Enyati was previously Iran’s Kuwait envoy, while Al-Anzi was formerly Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Oman.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by Beijing, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies.

In a joint statement after signing the deal, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

In an interview with Syria's official SANA news agency and Syria TV broadcast in early May, President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi described Iran and Saudi Arabia as two powers in West Asia, and stated that Tehran-Riyadh detente will change regional equations.

Iran’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati on Tuesday touched down in the Saudi capital Riyadh where he was received by foreign ministry officials and embassy staff.