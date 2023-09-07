0
Thursday 7 September 2023 - 00:55

Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Steadfastness of Youth in Arbaeen Walk

On the occasion of the Arbaeen (40th) of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), Ayatollah Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran on Wednesday.
 
University students from across Iran also participated in the mourning ceremony.
 
In brief remarks between two prayers in the event, the Leader said the mourning ceremonies in commemoration of Imam Hussein (AS) will pave the way for connection with the “undying light of spirituality”.
 
Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the prerequisite for maintaining this connection and relationship with the straight path is “determination and perseverance”.
 
“If you persevere, you will summit the peak and reach the summit of rule of God’s religion and the rule of right and justice,” the Leader emphasized.
 
Lauding the magnificent presence of the young Muslims in the Arbaeen walk in the route between Najaf and Karbala in Iraq and in the other cities of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the youth to remain steadfast and resolute in the path of monotheism and follow the teachings of Imam Hussein (AS) in the same way that they took part in the Arbaeen processions energetically.
 
The Leader also stated that the hopes are pinned on today’s youth of the Islamic world, specifically the young Muslims of Iran.
 
Arbaeen is a national holiday in Iran. It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in 680 AD.
 
The Iraqi city of Karbala, which hosts the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), has attracted millions of pilgrims, even non-Muslims, who create the world’s hugest human gathering in modern history.
