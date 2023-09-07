0
Thursday 7 September 2023 - 00:57

US Pushes Ukraine to War: Kremlin

Commenting on the information that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may announce the allocation of additional financial aid to Ukraine during his visit to Kiev, the spokesman said: "We have repeatedly heard statements that they (the US) intend to continue 'helping' Kiev as long as it takes.
 
"In other words, they will continue to support Ukraine, which is actually in a state of war, and fight this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no expense. This is how we see it. We know that," he stated.
 
"It will not be able to affect the course of the 'special military operation,'" Peskov added, TASS reported.
