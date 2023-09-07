Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days

Islam Times - Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, assured that the weapons of deterrence are ready to hold the enemy back and cease its conspiracies.

A Call for Continued Mobilization and High Readiness

President al-Mashat emphasized that “our priorities at this stage are those set by the leader of the Ansarullah movement [Sayyed] Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, and foremost among them is confronting the aggression and the unjust blockade”. He also pointed out that “the war is still ongoing and everyone, including the army, security forces and tribes, must maintain high readiness”.

He further commented on the recent movements of the US Marines in Hadhramaut, calling for “contiued mobilization in preparation for any escalation or folly on the part of the enemy, as conspiracies are still ongoing”.

The Yemeni leader also addressed the dire situation in the areas under occupation and the heinous crimes committed against citizens in those regions, the latest of which was tying up and beating of a citizen in Sabr al-Mawadem in Taiz.

The Stabilization of the Internal Front

President al-Mashat also emphasized that “our second priority is the stabilization of the internal front and the unity of speech as close ranks are necessary to confront the enemies.”

He explained that one of the grave and blatant mistakes is to hold the national forces responsible for the economic suffering caused by the aggression, highlighting “the importance of exposing the enemies' conspiracies, their looting of wealth and their occupation of parts of the country”.

“The enemy's hybrid war will fail, God willing, just as it failed in its military war; we have faith in God and the steadfastness of our citizens,” al-Mashat added.

Reforming State Institutions

President al-Mashat also stated that their third priority is reforming state institutions and resolving existing issues considering that “our biggest challenge in reforming state institutions is the legacy of the past, regardless of the labels”.

He indicated that committees have been deployed to state institutions with the goal of achieving the radical change mentioned by the Ansarullah leader in his recent speech on the 25th of Muharram.

The Yemeni leader also pointed out that “the fourth priority is achieving the renaissance of our country,” emphasizing a focus on “domestic production and agriculture to stand firm against invaders and occupiers”.

He explained that the state will work on creating an environment that attracts local investment and encourages businessmen and investors to “revitalize our country and reduce foreign import bill”.

The Tribes of Sanaa: The Primary Pillar of the September 21st Revolution

President al-Mashat praised the pivotal role of the tribes of Sanaa in confronting the most formidable and dirtiest aggression in Yemen's history. He also commended the steadfastness of their sons in resisting the aggression and emphasized that the primary pillar of the September 21st revolution was the noble sons of the tribes of Sanaa.

“When we remember Prophet Mohammad and the leaders of Islam, we remember the sons of Great Hamadan who had the honor of confronting all tyrants”, President al-Mashat said.

The President of the Supreme Political Council announced laying the foundation stone for a package of projects exceeding 5 billion Yemeni Riyals in the Sanaa Governorate.

He called upon the tribes of Sanaa to prioritize “unity of word and resolving disputes, giving no opportunity to their enemies, and continuing the journey until victory, God willing”.

“The enemy’s occupation plan has shattered against the citizens' awareness as well as the resilience and steadfastness of the people in the darkest circumstances”, he noted.

President Al-Mashat concluded his speech by saying, “We, as a people of faith and wisdom, must prioritize our religious identity, and under this title, we celebrate the birth of the best of mankind, Mohammad, may peace and blessings be upon him and his family”.

“We are taking advantage of this stage to achieve deterrence through missile forces and drones and; therefore, gain the sovereignty of our country,” said President al-Mashat on Tuesday during a meeting with local authority leaders, dignitaries of Sanaa Governorate and members of both the House of Representatives and the Shura Council.