0
Friday 8 September 2023 - 10:52

Iran: ‘Israeli’ Army Grapples with All Kinds of Moral Maladies

Story Code : 1080561
Iran: ‘Israeli’ Army Grapples with All Kinds of Moral Maladies
In a post on his X account [formerly known as Twitter] on Thursday, Kanaani reacted to the disgraceful mistreatment of Palestinian women in Al-Khalil.

“The disgraceful mistreatment of Palestinian women in the ‘Hebron’ [Al-Khalil] attack is a source of shame and scandal for the regime’s fans,” he wrote adding that “the UN and the OIC must fulfill their duties as well.”

The entity’s forces broke into the Ajluni family’s house in the early morning of July 10.

Two female troops took the 53-year-old mother, her 17-year-old daughter and the mother’s three daughters-in-law, all in their 20s, into the children’s room, where they were forced to undress.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
8 September 2023
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
7 September 2023
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
7 September 2023
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
7 September 2023
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
7 September 2023
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
6 September 2023
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
6 September 2023
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
5 September 2023
Putin: Ukraine
Putin: Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has 'Failed'
5 September 2023
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
4 September 2023