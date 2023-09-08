0
Friday 8 September 2023 - 11:43

Mali: More than 60 Killed in 2 Attacks

Story Code : 1080578
Mali: More than 60 Killed in 2 Attacks
It did not specify how many died in each assault, but the assaults were claimed by a group affiliated to Al-Qaeda.

Earlier the Malian army said on social media that the boat was attacked around 1100 GMT by “armed terrorist groups.”

The vessel, plying an established route between cities along the river, was targeted by “at least three rockets which aimed at its engines, the operator Comanav said separately.

The vessel was immobilized on the river and the army are evacuating passengers, a Comanav official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Images on social media showed a cloud of black smoke rising above the river. The incident took place in a remote area and the images could not be verified independently.

The Niger is a vital transport link in a region where road infrastructure is poor and railways absent.

The attack comes after an Al-Qaeda-linked alliance, the so-called Support Group for Islam and Muslims [GSIM], announced last month that it was blockading Timbuktu, the historic crossroads city of northern Mali.

The impoverished state has been struggling with insecurity since 2012, when a revolt led by ethnic Tuaregs erupted in the troubled north.

In northern Mali, the regional rebellion was formally ended by a peace agreement signed between the rebels and the Malian government in 2015.

However, the fragile deal came under strain after the civilian government was toppled in 2020 and replaced by a junta.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
8 September 2023
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
7 September 2023
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
7 September 2023
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
7 September 2023
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
7 September 2023
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
6 September 2023
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
6 September 2023
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
5 September 2023
Putin: Ukraine
Putin: Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has 'Failed'
5 September 2023
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
4 September 2023