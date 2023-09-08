Mali: More than 60 Killed in 2 Attacks

Islam Times - Mali’s government announced that two separate attacks targeted the Timbuktu boat on the Niger river and an army position at Bamba, in the northern Gao region with “a provisional toll of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers killed.”

It did not specify how many died in each assault, but the assaults were claimed by a group affiliated to Al-Qaeda.Earlier the Malian army said on social media that the boat was attacked around 1100 GMT by “armed terrorist groups.”The vessel, plying an established route between cities along the river, was targeted by “at least three rockets which aimed at its engines, the operator Comanav said separately.The vessel was immobilized on the river and the army are evacuating passengers, a Comanav official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.Images on social media showed a cloud of black smoke rising above the river. The incident took place in a remote area and the images could not be verified independently.The Niger is a vital transport link in a region where road infrastructure is poor and railways absent.The attack comes after an Al-Qaeda-linked alliance, the so-called Support Group for Islam and Muslims [GSIM], announced last month that it was blockading Timbuktu, the historic crossroads city of northern Mali.The impoverished state has been struggling with insecurity since 2012, when a revolt led by ethnic Tuaregs erupted in the troubled north.In northern Mali, the regional rebellion was formally ended by a peace agreement signed between the rebels and the Malian government in 2015.However, the fragile deal came under strain after the civilian government was toppled in 2020 and replaced by a junta.