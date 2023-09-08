0
Friday 8 September 2023 - 11:44

Gabon: Military Gov’t Appoints Former Opposition Leader as Interim PM

Sima, a 68-year-old economist, was an outspoken critic of President Ali Bongo, who was removed by military officers on August 30. He served as Bongo’s prime minister from 2012 to 2014, then resigned and ran against him for president in 2016 and again as part of an opposition coalition this year.

His appointment, announced on state TV on Thursday, was made in a decree by the new strongman, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in as interim president on Monday.

In his inauguration speech, Oligui promised to hold “free, transparent and credible elections” to restore civilian rule but did not give a timeframe.

Bongo, in power since 2009, had succeeded his father Omar Bongo, who ruled the Central African oil producer for 42 years. The family’s dynastic rule had created widespread discontent, with critics saying the Bongos did little to share Gabon’s wealth with its 2.3 million people.

The coup was greeted with scenes of jubilation in the capital Libreville, and the military government moved quickly to consolidate power, swearing in General Brice Oligui Nguema as interim president on Monday.

Army officers read a decree on state television on Thursday announcing that Sima had been named prime minister.

Nguema has promised economic reforms and said he will organize free and fair elections, though he has not said when.
