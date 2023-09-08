0
Friday 8 September 2023 - 11:47

Pro-“Reform” “Israeli” Demonstrators Protest Outside “Supreme Court”

The rally took place in light of the verdict of the “High Court”, which must rule next week on the petitions submitted to it asking to overturn the annulment of the reasonableness clause, which limits the court’s ability to decide on the reasonableness of laws.

Judges “have no power to invalidate fundamental laws, nor to invalidate the choice of the people,” chanted the protesters, also affirming that they were “not second-class ‘citizens’” and that they demanded “a complete justice reform.”

Likud ministers, who did not themselves take part in the rally, had called on the crowd to demonstrate in front of the court. The entity’s so-called Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, spoke at the demonstration, addressing “Supreme Court” President Judge Ester Hayut.

"Even if you think that the amendments we are proposing to reform the judicial system are wrong and should be done differently, know that excessive authority will harm Israeli democracy,” he said.

“I urge you not to make a decision that will tear the people of ‘Israel’ apart, that will tear families apart, and that will tear the ‘IDF’ apart. The responsibility lies with you,” Smotrich added.
