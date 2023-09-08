0
Friday 8 September 2023 - 11:50

Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 1080586
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
According to Saudi government officials, “For the first time, they hosted a delegation of 12 ‘Israeli’ businessmen at an official conference held on September 6 and 7 in Dammam.”

The “Israeli” businessmen entered with foreign passports, but openly identified as ‘Israelis’ at the conference, which was attended by over 300 participants, including representatives of huge companies such as Aramco as well as other oil and gas companies from other Gulf countries.

During the conference, the “Israeli” companies were invited to private meetings with companies from all over the Arab world and the Gulf in particular, who knew about their participation in advance. These included discussions with the Saudi oil giant Aramco, the Saudi Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Electricity Company, and the Ministry of Gas and Oil of Bahrain.

It was not just cyber companies participating in the conference. For example, one of the “Israeli” companies presents is an innovator in the field of facial recognition. With the technology they developed, only 30% of a person's face needs to appear in a photograph in order to identify them, and it can even identify people in photographs from 50 years ago, when an adult was a child.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
8 September 2023
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
7 September 2023
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
7 September 2023
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
7 September 2023
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
7 September 2023
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
6 September 2023
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
6 September 2023
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
5 September 2023
Putin: Ukraine
Putin: Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has 'Failed'
5 September 2023
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
4 September 2023