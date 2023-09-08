Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - With headlines swirling in recent months on a near normalization between the Saudi Kingdom and the apartheid “Israeli” entity, it was revealed that an “Israeli” business delegation landed in Saudi Arabia at the start of September for an official government conference on cybersecurity.

According to Saudi government officials, “For the first time, they hosted a delegation of 12 ‘Israeli’ businessmen at an official conference held on September 6 and 7 in Dammam.”The “Israeli” businessmen entered with foreign passports, but openly identified as ‘Israelis’ at the conference, which was attended by over 300 participants, including representatives of huge companies such as Aramco as well as other oil and gas companies from other Gulf countries.During the conference, the “Israeli” companies were invited to private meetings with companies from all over the Arab world and the Gulf in particular, who knew about their participation in advance. These included discussions with the Saudi oil giant Aramco, the Saudi Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Electricity Company, and the Ministry of Gas and Oil of Bahrain.It was not just cyber companies participating in the conference. For example, one of the “Israeli” companies presents is an innovator in the field of facial recognition. With the technology they developed, only 30% of a person's face needs to appear in a photograph in order to identify them, and it can even identify people in photographs from 50 years ago, when an adult was a child.