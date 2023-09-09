Germany: Ukraine shouldn’t Hope for Expedited Deliveries of Long-Range Missiles

Islam Times - Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that “Ukraine should not hope for expedited deliveries of Berlin’s long-range missiles, which it has been requesting for months, as such a step should be extremely well thought-out.”

Baerbock further pointed out that the delivery of Taurus missiles “is not something that can be done quickly.” As with the Leopard tanks and IRIS-T air defense systems that Germany has already sent to Ukraine, “every detail has to be worked out beforehand.”The minister nonetheless described Kiev’s request for missiles that carry a 500-kilogram warhead and have a range of about 500 kilometers as “more than understandable,” explaining that Ukraine needs to hit Russian supply lines in the rear to make progress on the battlefield.When asked whether Germany could reprogram its missiles to prevent Ukraine from targeting Russian territory, Baerbock said that “other partners also have similar questions and found solutions.”