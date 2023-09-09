0
Saturday 9 September 2023 - 01:10

Pentagon Announces Repositioning of US Troops in Niger

Story Code : 1080674
Pentagon Announces Repositioning of US Troops in Niger
The US War Department "is repositioning some of our personnel and some of our assets from Air Base 101 in Niamey to Air Base 201 in Agadez," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists.

"There's no immediate threat to US personnel or violence on the ground," she said, describing the move as a "precautionary measure."

Singh also said "some non-essential personnel and contractors" had departed the country weeks ago. Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled on July 26 by some members of his guard and has been detained along with his family.

The military junta behind the coup in Niger said in August that it intended to put Bazoum on trial for treason. The move was strongly condemned by the US.

"We are incredibly dismayed by reports that President Bazoum's unjust detention has gone even a step further," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
8 September 2023
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
7 September 2023
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
7 September 2023
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
7 September 2023
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
7 September 2023
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
6 September 2023
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
Putin: West Using Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Nazism in Ukraine
6 September 2023
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
South Korea Continues Efforts to Transfer Iranian Funds: FM
5 September 2023
Putin: Ukraine
Putin: Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has 'Failed'
5 September 2023
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
4 September 2023