0
Saturday 9 September 2023 - 05:54

IRGC Navy Commander Highlights Iran's Regional Air Defense Superiority

Story Code : 1080719
IRGC Navy Commander Highlights Iran
"Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Air Defense Force possesses the most advanced and well-equipped systems, and it is an undeniable fact that our armed forces possess superior air defense capabilities in the region, and our enemies are well aware of this," Admiral Tangsiri highlighted.

He described Iran's defensive strength and deterrence as a result of unity and cohesion among the armed forces under the leadership and guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, saying, "This unity and solidarity among the armed forces lead to the satisfaction of the esteemed Leadership and the admiration of the great Iranian nation."

"Thanks to the high aspirations and confidence in the capabilities of our young people and domestic scientists, we have moved beyond the limits of slogans and entered the arena of action and experience, transforming into a significant power in the region and the world," Tangsiri added.

In late August, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, Commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force, underscored Iran's proficiency in detecting, tracking, intercepting, and destroying any generation of aerial targets.

He stated that domestically-manufactured missile defense systems and radars have established Iran as a reliable air defense power globally and in the region.

Iran recently unveiled the domestically-produced air defense system named 'Tactical Sayyad,' capable of detecting 24 targets at a range of 180 kilometers and engaging 12 targets simultaneously.

In 2018, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasized the critical role of the air defense base within the Armed Forces, positioning it at the frontline against Iran's adversaries.

He stressed the need to accelerate the base's capabilities and the development of the Air Forces' personnel.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
9 September 2023
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
9 September 2023
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
9 September 2023
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
8 September 2023
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
8 September 2023
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
7 September 2023
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
7 September 2023
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
7 September 2023
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
7 September 2023
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
6 September 2023