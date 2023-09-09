0
Saturday 9 September 2023 - 06:07

Moroccans Burn Israeli Flag to Reject Ties Normalization

Story Code : 1080723
The people of Morocco burned the flag of the Zionist Israeli regime in front of the parliament in Rabat in protest against the normalization of relations between the government of the Arab country and Tel Aviv.

Maghrebi media reported Friday that the rally was organized by the "National Action Group for Palestine" in order to reject the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

The Moroccans protested against the decision of a parliamentary official to visit Tel Aviv.

The organizers of the rally announced, "The decision to hold large protests that had been prepared was withdrawn after the announcement of the postponement of Al-Naam Miareh's trip to Tel Aviv."

Miyareh was the first Moroccan political official who, according to the country's recent announcement, was supposed to make an official visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.
