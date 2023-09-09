0
Saturday 9 September 2023 - 06:13

Lavrov: Countries Tired of US-led ‘Ukrainization’ of Global Agenda

Sergey Lavrov made the remarks in the run-up to the G20 Summit in India, Russia Today reported. 

Lavrov criticized what he called the “Ukrainization of everything and anything” by the West, after attending the East Asia Summit in Indonesia on Thursday. Participant states resisted Washington’s pressure and asserted that their agenda did not include geopolitical issues and security crises, he noted during a press conference.

“Nations that want to deal with their specific affairs rather than engage in propaganda in support of the Kyiv regime… are increasingly tired” of the Western strategy, the minister added.

The top diplomat maintained that Washington’s goals in Asia are to contain China and isolate Russia, and that regional players do not like the way the US imposes its policies on them.

This weekend, Lavrov will be heading the Russian delegation at the gathering of G20 leaders in New Delhi, as President Vladimir Putin has decided not to attend in person. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Jakarta to discuss the impasse over a draft of the final statement, according to media reports.

Western nations want the draft to include a condemnation of Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, while Russia and China want the communique to state that G20 is not a forum for tackling such issues. India has proposed a compromise including both positions, but reportedly neither side has agreed to it.
