PA Chief Remarks Have Not Gone Down Well with US, EU

The remarks by the head of the Palestinian Authority about the Second World War persecution of Jews have not gone down well with Westerners.

The United States and European Union have criticized remarks about the Second World War persecution of Jews and anti-Semitism by Mahmoud Abbas.In a statement, the EU’s diplomatic service said Abbas’s remarks, made in late August at a meeting of his Fatah movement’s Revolutionary Council, were “false and grossly misleading”.Deborah Lipstadt, the US special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, has called for an immediate apology for what she said were “hateful, anti-Semitic remarks”.There was no immediate comment from Mahmoud Abbas, but Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Abbas, said on Friday that what was recently attributed to President Mahmoud Abbas in a television program regarding the Jewish issue was a quotation from writings of Jewish, American, and other historians and authors.He added that these remarks do not constitute denial in any way of the Nazi Holocaust.Abu Rudeineh emphasized that “President Mahmoud Abbas's position on this matter is clear and unwavering, which is a full condemnation of the Nazi Holocaust and a rejection of anti-Semitism.”“We express our strong condemnation and outrage at this frenzied campaign [against President Mahmoud Abbas] for just quoting academic and historical quotations,” said Abu Rudeineh in reference to an outcry of international reactions over misinterpreting of the President's remarks.For about 74 years, the Zionist regime has occupied Palestine under the pretext of the so-called Holocaust and that the Jews must have a country of their own.The racist regime is using international bodies and mechanisms to cover up its daily crimes against the Palestinians which are done with the full support of the West these days.