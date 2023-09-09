0
Saturday 9 September 2023 - 12:02

Ditching US Dollar from Nontrade Transactions in Arbaeen 'Successful Experience'; Official

Story Code : 1080782
Ditching US Dollar from Nontrade Transactions in Arbaeen
Mohammad Reza Farzin said the Iraqi dinar was given to Arbaeen pilgrims of the country and that was a successful effort to sideline the US Dollar in nontrade and tourist transactions.

Expressing his thanks to all organizers of the Arbaeen rituals and the CBI officials in the Foreign Currency Department, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran said the foreign currency department of the bank offered quality services during the Arbaeen season this year.

The ground was set for Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen ceremonies to use the Iraqi dinar instead of the US dollar and euro for the first time, Farzin stated.

Other countries, if interested, can use the model defined by the Central Bank of Iran during the Arbaeen rituals, which was highly welcomed by the Iranian pilgrims, the CBI governor highlighted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
9 September 2023
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
9 September 2023
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
9 September 2023
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
8 September 2023
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
8 September 2023
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
7 September 2023
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
7 September 2023
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
7 September 2023
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
7 September 2023
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
6 September 2023