Ditching US Dollar from Nontrade Transactions in Arbaeen 'Successful Experience'; Official

Islam Times - The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) underlined the successful experience of sidelining the American Greenback from the nontrade transactions during the Arbaeen ceremonies.

Mohammad Reza Farzin said the Iraqi dinar was given to Arbaeen pilgrims of the country and that was a successful effort to sideline the US Dollar in nontrade and tourist transactions.Expressing his thanks to all organizers of the Arbaeen rituals and the CBI officials in the Foreign Currency Department, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran said the foreign currency department of the bank offered quality services during the Arbaeen season this year.The ground was set for Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen ceremonies to use the Iraqi dinar instead of the US dollar and euro for the first time, Farzin stated.Other countries, if interested, can use the model defined by the Central Bank of Iran during the Arbaeen rituals, which was highly welcomed by the Iranian pilgrims, the CBI governor highlighted.