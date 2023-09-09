Iraqi PM Vows Vigorous Pursuit of Justice in Gen. Soleimani, al-Muhandis Assassination Case

Islam Times - Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani pledged an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice in the assassination case of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and former Deputy Chief of Iraq’s Popular Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Meeting with a delegation of Iranian media representatives in Baghdad on Friday, the Iraqi premier told the Tasnim News Agency that Baghdad is taking the issue “very seriously,” while also affirming that these grave events represent a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty.Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation expressed appreciation for Iraq's warm welcome to millions of pilgrims from around the world during the Arbaeen season, emphasizing the significance of this event within the Muslim community.Head of the Tasnim News Agency Newsroom Abdullah Abdullahi stressed the importance of media cooperation and synergy between Iran and Iraq in confronting common enemies and strengthening their partnerships. He also addressed the assassination of Genrral Soleimani and al-Muhandis on Iraqi soil, saying that both nations expect a more serious legal pursuit of this heinous act.Al-Sudani emphasized that the legal pursuit of the assassination is actively pursued by the Judicial Council and the Iraqi government. A committee with security inspectors has been formed to gather necessary information and present evidence in legal forums.Regarding the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq, Al-Sudani stated, "The presence of international coalition forces is an important and sensitive issue that must be addressed. Iraq's security capabilities have reached a level where they can secure the country."He emphasized that the government, representing all political groups in Iraq, has the authority to engage in dialogue to eliminate the military presence of the international coalition.Al-Sudani also said that Iraq's Minister of Defense was in Washington for negotiations regarding the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq.