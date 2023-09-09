0
Saturday 9 September 2023 - 12:06

Iraqi PM Vows Vigorous Pursuit of Justice in Gen. Soleimani, al-Muhandis Assassination Case

Story Code : 1080783
Iraqi PM Vows Vigorous Pursuit of Justice in Gen. Soleimani, al-Muhandis Assassination Case
Meeting with a delegation of Iranian media representatives in Baghdad on Friday, the Iraqi premier told the Tasnim News Agency that Baghdad is taking the issue “very seriously,” while also affirming that these grave events represent a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation expressed appreciation for Iraq's warm welcome to millions of pilgrims from around the world during the Arbaeen season, emphasizing the significance of this event within the Muslim community.

Head of the Tasnim News Agency Newsroom Abdullah Abdullahi stressed the importance of media cooperation and synergy between Iran and Iraq in confronting common enemies and strengthening their partnerships. He also addressed the assassination of Genrral Soleimani and al-Muhandis on Iraqi soil, saying that both nations expect a more serious legal pursuit of this heinous act.

Al-Sudani emphasized that the legal pursuit of the assassination is actively pursued by the Judicial Council and the Iraqi government. A committee with security inspectors has been formed to gather necessary information and present evidence in legal forums.

Regarding the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq, Al-Sudani stated, "The presence of international coalition forces is an important and sensitive issue that must be addressed. Iraq's security capabilities have reached a level where they can secure the country."

He emphasized that the government, representing all political groups in Iraq, has the authority to engage in dialogue to eliminate the military presence of the international coalition.

Al-Sudani also said that Iraq's Minister of Defense was in Washington for negotiations regarding the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
9 September 2023
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
9 September 2023
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
9 September 2023
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
8 September 2023
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
8 September 2023
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
7 September 2023
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
7 September 2023
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid
7 September 2023
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
UN Slams “Israel’s” Strip-Search of Palestinian Women
7 September 2023
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
Arbaeen Congregation, a Harbinger of Muslim Unity, Begins
6 September 2023