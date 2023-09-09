0
Saturday 9 September 2023 - 12:11

Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure

The prayers were held on Friday in support of the military leaders who ousted Paris-allied president Mohamed Bazoum in July in a coup d'etat.

Relations have deteriorated between Paris and Niamey ever since the putsch, due to the former's refusal to recognize Niger's new rulers and its throwing support behind the former president.

Last month, Niger's military leaders declared French Ambassador Sylvain Itte persona non grata and revoked his diplomatic immunity.

“We have demanded, the people of Niger, the sovereign people of Niger, have demanded that the French ambassador, the terrorist forces of France, the French force, leave our territory. And for this, we are ready to mobilize, to respond to all patriotic appeals so that Niger can win and regain its true and real autonomy after 63 years of fighting,” Idrissa Maiga Alzouma, a Niamey resident said.

France has roughly 1,500 forces deployed in Niger.

On Monday, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, the prime minister of Niger's military government, said "contacts" were underway to pave the way for the "very swift" withdrawal of the troops.

The prime minister of Niger's military government says the country is negotiating “very swift” withdrawal of French forces.

A day afterward, France's Le Monde newspaper reported that France had started talks with Nigerien officials over the withdrawal.
