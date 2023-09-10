0
Sunday 10 September 2023 - 03:17

Turkish Drones Bomb Iraq's Sulaymaniyah

The Turkish drones attacked the Mawat region at 9:10 Saturday morning, according to local sources.

A fire engulfed the region following the drone attack but it left no causalities.

Firefighting teams were dispatched to the area to extinguish the fire.

Turkish troops in northern Iraq have long been violating the country's airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK. These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.

On April 18, 2022, Turkey launched a 'Claw-Lock' operation against PKK hideouts and bases in northern Iraq. Turkey uses fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces, claiming that it has information that indicates PKK was going to launch a large-scale operation against the country.

Turkey has carried out most of its attacks in the Sinjar region and in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.
