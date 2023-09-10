Islam Times - Yemeni forces carried out a military exercise, entitled “Mawlid al-Nour” that simulated a precision attack on hypothetical enemy positions.

The drill simulated a precision attack on hypothetical enemy positions. A tactical team from the Eighth Presidential Protection Brigade stealthily infiltrated these positions, while armored vehicles, artillery, and machine guns continuously unleashed live ammunition, effectively neutralizing the virtual enemy forces and their installations, Almayadeen reported.Members of the Eighth Presidential Protection Brigade expressed their satisfaction with the successful execution of this military exercise, intending to send a resolute message of unwavering readiness to defend Yemen's sovereignty, and independence, and to thwart any hostile designs.Colonel Abdul Samad Al-Mutawakil, a distinguished leader within the Eighth Presidential Protection Brigade emphasized the complex challenges facing the Islamic world at large and Yemen in particular.Threats and challenges from oppressive forces, international dominance, and the influence of the United States and "Israel" and their proxies have necessitated Yemen's military preparedness to counter these imminent threats effectively.He underscored that this exercise symbolizes a fraction of Yemen's military readiness and sends a firm message to both internal and external adversaries.In a direct address to the coalition, Al-Mutawakil declared, "We are prepared to engage in battles on land and in the sea, unlike anything you have encountered in your history. Your destiny will be marked by failure and defeat, while we shall emerge victorious."