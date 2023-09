Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance forces managed to target the drones of the Israeli regime in the West Bank on Saturday night.

These drones were targeted by resistance in the sky of Jenin camp. The Israeli regime has not yet reacted to this news.On August 12, Palestinian sources reported the downing of an Israeli army drone in the north of the occupied territories.On July 11, the Palestinian resistance also shot down a quadcopter of the Zionist regime in the Jenin camp and captured it.Also, on May 23, the resistance forces announced the downing of a Zionist army drone in the north of the occupied territories.