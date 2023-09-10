0
Sunday 10 September 2023 - 03:36

Algeria Opens Airspace to Help Morocco

Story Code : 1080882
Algeria Opens Airspace to Help Morocco
At least 1,037 people were killed and 721 others injured when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted Morocco late Friday, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous area southwest of the Moroccan tourist hotspot of Marrakesh late Friday, September 8, killing more than 1,000 people, injuring at least 1,200 others and causing widespread damage. Algerian authorities "have decided to open the airspace to flights transporting humanitarian aid and injured" from the quake, the president's office said in a statement.

Algeria will allow aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to quake-hit Morocco to pass through its airspace, the president's office announced Saturday, suspending a two-year ban on flights to its regional rival.

Algeria closed its airspace to all Moroccan aircraft in September 2021 after having cut diplomatic ties with its longtime foe. 
Comment


Featured Stories
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
Yemen
Yemen's Sanaa Government Conducts Military Drill
10 September 2023
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
10 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
9 September 2023
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
9 September 2023
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
9 September 2023
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
9 September 2023
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
8 September 2023
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
US to Pour Another $600 Million Worth of Weapons into Ukraine War
8 September 2023
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots
7 September 2023
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: You Will Hear Heartwarming News in the Coming Days
7 September 2023