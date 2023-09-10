Algeria Opens Airspace to Help Morocco

Islam Times - Algeria has offered to open its airspace to allow eventual humanitarian aid or medical evacuation flights to travel to and from Morocco.

At least 1,037 people were killed and 721 others injured when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted Morocco late Friday, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous area southwest of the Moroccan tourist hotspot of Marrakesh late Friday, September 8, killing more than 1,000 people, injuring at least 1,200 others and causing widespread damage. Algerian authorities "have decided to open the airspace to flights transporting humanitarian aid and injured" from the quake, the president's office said in a statement.Algeria will allow aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to quake-hit Morocco to pass through its airspace, the president's office announced Saturday, suspending a two-year ban on flights to its regional rival.Algeria closed its airspace to all Moroccan aircraft in September 2021 after having cut diplomatic ties with its longtime foe.