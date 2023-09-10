0
Sunday 10 September 2023 - 03:39

Iranian Embassy in Paris Was the Target of an Attack

Story Code : 1080883
The entrance of Iran's embassy in Paris was set on fire by the terrorist group MEK.

Some media have announced that the back door of the embassy was attacked.

This terrorist group has attacked Iran's diplomatic facilities in the European Union on multiple occasions. Previously, several embassies and diplomatic buildings belonging to Iran in different European Union countries were targeted by the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MKO) group.
