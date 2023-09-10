Hezbollah Offers Condolences to Families of Earthquake Victims in Morocco

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued on Saturday a statement which voices deep sympathy with the brotherly Moroccan people and affirms standing by them to face this tragic and painful repercussions of the powerful earthquake.

The Resistance Party offered the families of the victims the deepest condolences and sympathy, asking God to grant the injured and afflicted recovery and well-being and help the Moroccan people as well as their government heal their wounds, provide relief to those affected, and recover from this tragedy so soon.A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, sending thousands running outside to avoid possible building collapses. The death toll from the quake has risen to 820, with an additional 329 people injured, according to media reports.