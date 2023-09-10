0
Sunday 10 September 2023 - 03:44

President Raisi: UN Resolutions on Environmental Issues Must Be Implemented

Story Code : 1080888
President Raisi: UN Resolutions on Environmental Issues Must Be Implemented
Speaking at the first International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms in Tehran on Saturday, Raisi said development without paying attention to the environment is a major cause of sand and dust storms that have affected many countries today.

“This is one of the significant issues that humans are inflicted with. Developed countries only think about industrial development and the development of their military tools, which is cruelty to humanity and the environment,” he maintained.

He further said that there must be a guarantee of implementation for UN resolutions on environmental issues.

Environmental preservation must not be influenced by political issues, because it will not lead anywhere if it is influenced by political issues, he noted.

“Also, the issue of water and management of water resources is very important. Undoubtedly, one of the causes of the spread of dust and sand is the improper use of water resources.”

The Iranian chief executive also proposed that the countries participating in the conference in Tehran create a support fund for executive actions, implementing environmental decisions, and combating dust and sand storms.
