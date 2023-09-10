0
Sunday 10 September 2023 - 11:19

UK Unions Criticise Government’s ‘Attack on Right to Strike’

Story Code : 1080929
UK Unions Criticise Government’s ‘Attack on Right to Strike’
Officials say the new law is unnecessary and unworkable and will do nothing to resolve disputes, The Independent reported.

The Government took forward the legislation following a year of unprecedented industrial action by hundreds of thousands of workers including nurses, teachers, civil servants and railway staff.

Unions will call for a legal challenge to the legislation during debates at the conference in Liverpool.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), which is embroiled in a long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions, will call for unions to use “all means necessary” to defeat the law.

The Fire Brigades Union will press for a campaign of mass non-compliance, up to and including industrial action.

The Government has announced a consultation on how the new law will be enacted, saying the aim is to ensure a minimum level of service during strikes in sectors including the railways and NHS.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said, “No matter how much the Government tries to spin it, the Conservatives are brazenly attacking the right to strike."

“This is a sham consultation. Ministers have ignored a mountain of evidence on how these laws are unworkable and will escalate disputes," he added.

“They are ploughing ahead despite their anti-union drive being slapped down the by the UN workers’ rights watchdog, and their recent High Court defeat over the use of agency workers during strikes," he said.

“This Government seems intent on breaching fundamental rights guaranteed by international law," Nowak said, adding, “That’s why we will fight this legislation all the way – exploring all avenues, including legal routes.”

Other issues to be debated this week include employment rights and the cost-of-living crisis.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of the shop workers’ union Usdaw, said, “Our weak employment rights framework is at the heart of the cost-of-living crisis."

“One-sided flexibility, that benefits employers at the expense of workers, means it is too easy and too cheap for managers to change shifts or cut hours at short notice," Lillis added.

“Furthermore, short and zero-hours contracts rob workers of financial certainty. Workers need more security, more predictable working patterns and more hours and that must be delivered as part of a comprehensive new deal for workers,” Lillis said.

A Government spokesperson said, “The purpose of this legislation is to protect the lives and livelihoods of the general public and ensure they can continue to access vital public services during strikes."

“The legislation does not remove the ability to strike, but people expect the Government to act in circumstances where their rights and freedoms are being disproportionately impacted, and that’s what we are doing with this Bill,” the spokesperson added.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
10 September 2023
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
10 September 2023
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
10 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Sanaa Government Conducts Military Drill
10 September 2023
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
10 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
9 September 2023
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
9 September 2023
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
9 September 2023
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
9 September 2023
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
8 September 2023
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023