0
Monday 11 September 2023 - 05:56

Syrian, Russian Forces Eliminate 111 Takfiri Terrorists in Joint Idlib Strikes

Story Code : 1081032
Syrian, Russian Forces Eliminate 111 Takfiri Terrorists in Joint Idlib Strikes
The Syrian Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Saturday, saying that these precise and intensive operations were undertaken in response to the continuous violations committed by terrorist groups in the southern outskirts of Idlib.

 "The armed terrorist organizations supported by some regional and international parties continue in launching repeated attacks on safe villages and towns and sites and positions of the Syrian Arab Army adjacent to the de-escalation zones in the Idlib and Hama countryside, so Syrian-Russian forces carried out qualitative operations in the aforementioned sites," the statement highlighted.

These operations involved heavy strikes on terrorist headquarters, fortifications, and ammunition depots, utilizing various firepower resources such as artillery and multiple missile systems, effectively incapacitating their capabilities.

Numerous terrorist strongholds, operation rooms, and warehouses were obliterated during the operation. The majority of the terrorists eliminated were affiliated with the Ansar al-Tawhid Takfiri militant group.

Russia has been actively providing military assistance to Syrian forces as they continue battling various terrorist factions within the country. This assistance, initiated in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proven effective in aiding the Syrian forces in reclaiming key areas from terrorist groups, including remnants of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS).
Comment


Featured Stories
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
10 September 2023
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
10 September 2023
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
10 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Sanaa Government Conducts Military Drill
10 September 2023
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
10 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
9 September 2023
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
9 September 2023
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
9 September 2023
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
9 September 2023
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
8 September 2023
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023